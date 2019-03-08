Wisbech Community Fundraiser exceeds expectations to raise thousands for local care centre

The Big Community Fundraiser in Wisbech last month raised nearly £6,000 for the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT Archant

This year's Big Community Fundraiser in Wisbech certainly exceeded expectations.

The event, held at Wisbech Rugby Club, raised £5,711 in aid of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre and organiser Xyanthe Lambert along with other team members recently visited the centre to present the cheque.

Initially, the final sum was scheduled to rise to over £4,000 from a well-attended event that hosted a range of activities, including Zumba, Samurai Shotokan karate and live entertainment.

The event was also broadcasted on local radio station, Fen Radio, and was attended by mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill.

Speaking soon after the fundraiser, Xyanthe could not wish for such success and said: "I had the idea, but it relied on so many people to make it happen and for that I am very grateful."

Xyanthe and the team have already organised next year's spectacular, which is planned for Saturday, June 27 at Wisbech Rugby Club.

