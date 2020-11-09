Advanced search

Terrified betting shop cashier re-lives moment she was robbed at knife-point

PUBLISHED: 12:26 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 09 November 2020

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A terrified employee of a Wisbech bookmakers asked the man robbing her at knife point why he was doing it.

“Because I’m skint mate,” he told her as she reluctantly handed him money from the till.

The story unfolded at Peterborough Crown Court when the man, visiting Wisbech from Essex, was jailed for five years.

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech.

Penhaligon, 49, travelled from Essex to stay with a friend in Wisbech for five days from September 8.

On September 10 he went to a branch of Betfred, in High Street, Wisbech, armed with a knife.

He demanded money from the till and warned staff not to press any panic alarms. A terrified employee handed him about £200 in cash and he calmly walked out of the shop.

The following day Penhaligon went to another branch of Betfred with another man, this time in Horsefair, Wisbech.

He produced a knife, waved it through the gap underneath a Covid-19 protective screen and demanded money from the till.

The employee showed him there was no money in the till, so he demanded she opened the second machine which held several £5 notes.

Fearing for her safety the employee handed Penhaligon about £85 in cash. As she did so she asked him why he was robbing the shop, to which he replied “because I am skint mate.”

On the morning of September 13 Penhaligon left his friend’s home and returned to his home in River View, Grays. However, before he left, he stole his host’s Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, £230 in cash and a pair of blue Adidas trainers.

When the victim realised what had happened, he contacted police about the theft and raised suspicions about Penhaligon’s activity while he was staying in Wisbech.

Penhaligon was arrested and in interview denied committing the robberies. He also denied stealing from the friend and said he had not seen him “for years.”

However, he later admitted two counts of robbery, two of possession of a knife in a public place and one of theft.

On November 6 at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for five years.

DC Natalie Hines said: “Penhaligon clearly thought nothing of the trauma he was inflicting on the people he threatened and callously took advantage of someone who was supposed to be his friend.

“Being short of money is absolutely no excuse for behaviour like this and I am pleased that justice has been done.”

