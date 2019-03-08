'Best ever' GCSE results for Wisbech's TBAP Octavia AP Academy

'Best ever' GCSE results for Wisbech's TBAP Octavia AP Academy. Head Nick Morley with a top student. Picture: TBAP Archant

An academy in Wisbech that supports pupils who have had difficulty in mainstream school has had their "best ever" GCSE results.

TBAP Octavia AP Academy, in Coalwharf Road, had 95 per cent of learners secure at least five or more GCSEs (9-1) or their equivalent, alongside 100 per cent accreditation.

Six learners achieved 10 GCSEs or equivalent qualifications.

The TBAP Cambridge AP Academy also reported its highest ever GCSE point score (164 points) this year.

Around 56 per cent of learners achieved at least five or more GCSEs (9-1) or their equivalent and 89 per cent of learners achieved at least one GCSE or equivalent.

Seamus Oates CBE, chief executive officer at TBAP Trust, said: "At TBAP Academies across the country, learners and staff have been celebrating another year of GCSE success.

"The percentage of learners achieving five or more GCSEs continues to rise year on year and English has been particularly strong this year.

"Congratulations to all our learners for their hard work, resilience and perseverance, which has been rewarded with outcomes we are all incredibly proud of."