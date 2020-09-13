Advanced search

Bells return to historic Walsoken church in time for Battle of Britain commemoration

PUBLISHED: 14:53 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 13 September 2020

All Saints, Walsoken, commemorated the 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain with the return of bells to the Norman church. Picture: Wisbech Standard reader

For months, the bells of historic All Saints Church, Walsoken, remained silent. The church used lockdown to carry out essential repairs.

But the bells are back – and today they rang out, joyfully across the Fenland village, to commemorate the Battle of Britain 80 years ago.

Church officials advised villagers “ringing will be different due to bell ringing rules for Covid” but for 15 glorious minutes everyone was simply delighted to hear them resonate across the village.

The ancient Norman church building has hosted worship for over 850 years and today was another milestone in its illustrious history.

Our thanks to Ruth Freeman for filming and recording the bells and to Bob Cox for packaging it together.

A team effort.

