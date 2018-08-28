Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 during £1.5 billion upgrade

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 January 2019

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. Pictured is MOLA HEADLAND archaebotanist, Lara Gonzalez believes this is the earliest evidence of British beer brewing. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. Pictured is MOLA HEADLAND archaebotanist, Lara Gonzalez believes this is the earliest evidence of British beer brewing. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Experts working on Highways England’s £1.5 billion upgrade of the A14 in Cambridgeshire have uncovered what is believed to be evidence of the first beer brewed in the UK.

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. among the amazing archaeological finds have been these woolly mammoth tusks and woolly rhino skulls, believed to be around 100,000 years old. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Pictured is a some of the microscopic samples. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDCheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. among the amazing archaeological finds have been these woolly mammoth tusks and woolly rhino skulls, believed to be around 100,000 years old. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Pictured is a some of the microscopic samples. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The tell-tale signs of the Iron Age brew, potentially from as far back as 400 BC, were uncovered in tiny fragments of charred residues from the beer making process from earth excavated with other archaeological finds.

Further finds show the locals also had a taste for porridge and bread as well as beer.

The discoveries are the latest on the road project where previous finds include woolly mammoths, abandoned villages, and burials.

Dr Steve Sherlock, Highways England archaeology lead for the A14, said: “The work we are doing on the A14 continues to unearth incredible discoveries that are helping to shape our understanding of how life in Cambridgeshire, and beyond, has developed through history.

“It’s a well-known fact that ancient populations used the beer making process to purify water and create a safe source of hydration, but this is potentially the earliest physical evidence of that process taking place in the UK.

“This is all part of the work we are doing to respect the areas cultural heritage while we deliver our vital upgrade for the A14.”

A team of up to 250 archaeologists led by experts from MOLA Headland Infrastructure has been working on the project, investigating 33 sites across 360 hectares.

MOLA Headland archaeobotanist, Lara Gonzalez came across the latest fascinating evidence.

Lara said: “I knew when I looked at these tiny fragments under the microscope that I had something special.

“The microstructure of these remains had clearly changed through the fermentation process and air bubbles typical of those formed in the boiling and mashing process of brewing.”

The A14 is a key route between the east coast and the midlands, and Highways England is upgrading a 21-mile section between Cambridge to Huntingdon - which will speed up journeys by up to 20 minutes.

Finds so far have included 40 pottery kilns, 342 burials, a Roman supply depot, rare Roman coins from the third century, three Anglo Saxon villages, an abandoned Medieval village.

The pioneering work of the project has now seen the A14 archaeology project nominated for the “Rescue Project of the Year” accolade in the 2019 Current Archaeology Awards.

The awards are voted for entirely by the public. Voting is now live and will run until Monday February 11, with the winners announced on Friday March 8.

Visit https://www.archaeology.co.uk/vote for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Prisoner escapes from Fen prison after keeper forgets to lock the gate

A talk on how prisoner Robert Nutter, a Catholic priest, escaped from Wisbech Castle when the gate keeper forgot to lock the gate.

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum. Here is parish registers. Picture: WISBECHMUSEUM

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Prisoner escapes from Fen prison after keeper forgets to lock the gate

A talk on how prisoner Robert Nutter, a Catholic priest, escaped from Wisbech Castle when the gate keeper forgot to lock the gate.

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum. Here is parish registers. Picture: WISBECHMUSEUM

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

We explain why Cambridgeshire County Council wants to put your council tax up by 5pc, where the money will go - but some councillors are not happy

No shelter from the political storm over council tax: Cambridgeshire County Council leader Steve Count about to unveil ruling Tory Party plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 during £1.5 billion upgrade

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. Pictured is MOLA HEADLAND archaebotanist, Lara Gonzalez believes this is the earliest evidence of British beer brewing. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family honour their son by donating more than £7,000 raised at his funeral to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn

Daniel Gooch, of Upwell, died when he was working as a road oeprative in Surrey Picture: QE HOSPITAL

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum. Here is parish registers. Picture: WISBECHMUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists