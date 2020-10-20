Shop Local: ‘Wisbech has a lot to offer...’ say bed specialists

The team at Bedtime Bed Centre think shoppers have realised they don’t need to travel far to get what they need.

Some independent traders have found the coronavirus lockdown has made shoppers realise that Wisbech has a lot to offer.

The Bedtime Bed Centre in Falcon Road has seen quite a few new customers walk through their doors recently.

Bed specialist Vicki Richardson said: “These seem to be people who wouldn’t usually spend their money in Wisbech - but they want to support us.

“I think lockdown has made them open their eyes about what the town has to offer, and they want to shop local.

“They’ve realised there’s no need to drive far for something they can get on their doorstep.

She added: “We will also deliver the bed, put the bed up and take your old one away for free as part of the service.

“We don’t charge any extra and I believe our service is over and above what our competitors offer.”

As the country was told to stay at home throughout lockdown, it prompted many households to redecorate and reorganise their lives.

Vicki said: “We’ve found people around here didn’t really have an annual holiday this year. They also haven’t been eating or going out.

“So they’ve been investing in their homes and gardens to make them as comfortable as possible.”

This is another family-run business. Customers get to know everything by scrolling through the ‘Meet the Team’ section of the Bedtime Bed Centre website.

The business was founded by Vicki’s father Ray 27 years ago. Her sister Kelly works between their Wisbech and King’s Lynn stores.

The girls’ aunt Kim works part time in King’s Lynn and both their husbands look after the deliveries.

Vicki also commented on how well the independent traders in Wisbech get along, and that they look out for each other.

She said: “There’s a really lovely community among the independent traders here.

“We’re all united and look out for each other. For example, we’ll go to somewhere like Bygones for a coffee.

“While we’re there, we’ll have a quick catch up and a laugh with Andy.

“It’s important that we help each other out. We’re all part of this community.”

The Bedtime Bed Centre is at 8, Falcon Road. Visit their website at www.bedtimebedcentre.co.uk.

