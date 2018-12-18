Advanced search

Storm-chasing weatherman Chris Bell gives talk to packed Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March

18 December, 2018 - 12:07
Left to right: Jo Kelly, Chris Bell and Jackie Newark. Weatherman Chris Bell gave a talk to guests and members of the March Camera Club at Oliver Cromwell Hotel on Thursday (December 13). Picture: ROGER NEWARK

ROGER NEWARK

TV weatherman Chris Bell gave his talk to a packed camera club audience at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March last week.

Bell, who works for Norwich-based Weatherquest and occasionally reports on BBC Look East, explained his passion for extreme weather conditions.

As an avid photographer himself, he spoke to guests and members of the March Camera Club about his love for the profession.

A spokesman for the club said: “I’m pretty certain that the club members now know the difference between a hurricane and a tornado.

“His talk to a well attended audience centred around the Great Plains of the US, before venturing closer to home with dramatic images from Norfolk.”

The speech began at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 13 and was described by one visitor as a “great evening”.

The spokesman added: “Hopefully members won’t go venturing out with their cameras when hailstones the size of tennis balls are falling from the skies.”

