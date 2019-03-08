Advanced search

Mia's tapestry labour of love to go on display at Wisbech Library for exclusive talk

PUBLISHED: 11:02 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 10 October 2019

Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry Story

Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry Story

A replica of the Bayeux Tapestry will be taking pride of place in Wisbech Library for an exclusive talk and display.

Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the medieval artwork.

She estimates the project will take more than a decade to complete but says it is for "handicraft interest rather than a historic one".

The 45-year-old started work on the design almost three years ago and aims to get it as close to the original as possible.

The tapestry tells the story of the future William I's conquest of England, culminating in the Battle of Hastings and the defeat of Harold in 1066.

The event will take place on November 16 at 1pm to 3pm.

There will be a one hour talk and time to view the tapestry followed by a short embroidery demonstration.

Entry is £2, to be paid on arrival, but to secure one of the 50 seats before email Mia at: mia.sewing.embroidery@hotmail.com

