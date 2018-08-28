Video

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

Two men – including one from Chatteris- who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Mechelewski pictured in Sainnsbury's - Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS Sam Mechelewski pictured in Sainnsbury's - Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS

Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on 31 January 2018.

They stabbed him to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam’s body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker at 1.30pm the following day.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Sam had been involved in drug dealing – particularly cannabis - with a notebook found at the scene linking him to both Shepherd and White.

Examination of Sam’s mobile phone also revealed he regularly stayed with Shepherd at a property in Mayfly Close, Chatteris.

The baseball bat used in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS The baseball bat used in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS

On the day of the murder White and Shepherd were captured together on CCTV visiting Tesco, in Abbots Ripton Road, Huntingdon, where they purchased two black sweatshirts and two pairs of jogging bottoms.

At about 8pm Sam went to Sainsbury’s in Huntingdon and then visited an associate half an hour later before meeting White and Shepherd.

Between about 8.50pm and 10.30pm both White’s and Shepherd’s phones were inactive, believed to be switched off.

At about 9pm three figures matching the men’s description were captured on CCTV walking towards Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

The black Audi involved in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS The black Audi involved in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS

Following a meeting with police Shepherd, together with another man and a woman, removed Sam’s property from the flat in Mayfly Close and returned it to his family. They also used a black Audi to dispose of a mattress Sam had been sleeping on.

When officers searched the address in Mayfly Close they found a mobile phone belonging to Sam, with Shepherd’s fingerprint on, and his birth certificate in a wheelie bin.

Other items at the property included cannabis, a Taser and two baseball bats.

Identification of retailers stocking the baseball bats and information on sales showed two were sold in quick succession on 17 November in the Grande Arcade, Cambridge. Examination of a mobile phone belonging to Sam showed he was in the area at the time of the sale.

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White (pictured) were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White (pictured) were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS

Forensic tests performed on the baseball bats revealed blood on one of them. DNA from more than one individual was discovered, but the major profile, and therefore highly likely to be the blood, matched Sam’s profile.

Shepherd, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, and White, of West End, Brampton, admitted being in the area close to Hinchingbrooke Country Park with Sam, but blamed each other for the murder and denied individual involvement.

However, today (28 January) at Cambridge Crown Court they were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison. White will serve a minimum of 29 years and Shepherd 28 years and six months.

Ciara Ratcliff, 22, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The black Audi involved in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS The black Audi involved in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today (January 28). Picture: CAMBS COPS

In a statement Sam’s family said: “Today justice has been done for our gentle, caring and loving Sam.

“Sam’s death has devastated our family; no words can even come close to describing the bleak void it has created. Fresh hurdles, challenges and grief present themselves every day. The loss we feel is unending.

“We will suffer for the rest of our lives because these two men valued his life so cheaply. At some point they will regain their freedom; but Sam will never be able to return to his family.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “This was quite an extraordinary crime, motivated by the cannabis market in Huntingdon, a vicious targeted attack for reasons that remain difficult to truly comprehend.

TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is duplicate clothing as purchased. Picture: CAMBS POLICE TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is duplicate clothing as purchased. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

“Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White seemed to consider themselves gangsters, and I wonder if they really appreciated the reality and the seriousness of what they were doing.

“They are dangerous young men, with the proven propensity to commit significant and devastating acts of violence. In the process they have ruined their own lives.”

DCI Gallop said it was a very challenging investigation, which had taken a year to reach resolution.

He said: “Many witnesses, some friends of Sam and some not, courageously came forward, for which I and Sam’s family are truly grateful. Those witnesses, many of them young people should be very proud of what they have done. Some witnesses did not engage with the investigation, possibly through fear, or through some sense of loyalty to the murderers, others were very challenging to engage with as their minds and memories were ruined by drug abuse.

TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is a still from Tesco CCTV. Picture: CAMBS POLICE TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is a still from Tesco CCTV. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

“Through all these challenges Sam’s family have remained dignified, determined and patient and have been an inspiration for me and the team of officers committed to this investigation. To Sam’s family our deepest sympathies, I hope this result is of some assistance as they learn to live with this tragedy.”

TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is Jordan Shepherd. Picture: CAMBS POLICE TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is Jordan Shepherd. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is the Tesco receipt. Picture: CAMBS POLICE TWO men who stabbed their friend to death in a sustained attack have been jailed for life. Jordan Shepherd, 24, and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area. Pictured is the Tesco receipt. Picture: CAMBS POLICE