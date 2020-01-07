Friends of Walsoken man launch fundraiser to pay for his Valentine's Day wedding after terminal cancer diagnosis
PUBLISHED: 16:03 07 January 2020
Archant
Friends of a Walsoken man who has terminal brain cancer are fundraising to make his wish come true - "to marry his sweetheart" on Valentine's Day.
Barry Lansfield, known as Bazza, received the diagnosis in November and was told he has just months to live.
The 56-year-old, who is a HGV driver for the Royal Mail in Peterborough, told friends and family that he had just one final wish - to marry his fiancé Donna Myers.
The GoFundMe page, which was set up by Bazza's friend Sean Wanless, has already raised £845 towards the £1,000 target.
He said: "I was actually in Barcelona at the time in November. When I came back someone told me that Barry had contacted terminal brain cancer.
"It shook me to my core. You can't help but love this lad - he's 56 but he's such a lovely guy. He's got such a great persona about him.
"It did affect me at the time - and my natural instinct was, he's a popular lad, people like him and we have to do something to help him."
"I just thought at that point, I'm off for a week. It's the first time I've ever done anything on a fundraising page. People are coming forward in their droves now- it's getting big.
"He really wanted the Elme Hall but he didn't have the money. Before I could get anything off the ground, he now has Leverington Village Hall for the evening ceremony.
To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/bazza039s-wedding-fund