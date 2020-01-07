Friends of Walsoken man launch fundraiser to pay for his Valentine's Day wedding after terminal cancer diagnosis

Friends of Walsoken man Barry Lansfield, who has terminal brain cancer, are fundraising to make his wish come true - "to marry his sweetheart" on Valentine's Day. Picture: GOFUNDME Archant

Friends of a Walsoken man who has terminal brain cancer are fundraising to make his wish come true - "to marry his sweetheart" on Valentine's Day.

Barry Lansfield, known as Bazza, received the diagnosis in November and was told he has just months to live.

The 56-year-old, who is a HGV driver for the Royal Mail in Peterborough, told friends and family that he had just one final wish - to marry his fiancé Donna Myers.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up by Bazza's friend Sean Wanless, has already raised £845 towards the £1,000 target.

He said: "I was actually in Barcelona at the time in November. When I came back someone told me that Barry had contacted terminal brain cancer.

"It shook me to my core. You can't help but love this lad - he's 56 but he's such a lovely guy. He's got such a great persona about him.

"It did affect me at the time - and my natural instinct was, he's a popular lad, people like him and we have to do something to help him."

"I just thought at that point, I'm off for a week. It's the first time I've ever done anything on a fundraising page. People are coming forward in their droves now- it's getting big.

"He really wanted the Elme Hall but he didn't have the money. Before I could get anything off the ground, he now has Leverington Village Hall for the evening ceremony.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/bazza039s-wedding-fund