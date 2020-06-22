Video

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK Archant

A Terrington St John restaurant has unveiled the “exciting project” they have been working on throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The team there say they have been busy transforming their outdoor seating area with pods that each seat up to six guests.

“Welcome to our luxury dining experience like no other in this area,” the owners wrote in a post on The Barn Restaurant’s Facebook page.

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

MORE: Celebrated chefs launch home delivery service for fast food delicacy

“We look forward to showing you all the inside of each pod one they are all furnished.”

Although the restaurant is still awaiting an official government announcement, they are hopeful for a July 4 re-opening.

“We will be taking bookings in the near future,” they say.

“We can’t wait to see you all again, team Barn.”