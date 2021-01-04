Special Report

Published: 5:19 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM January 4, 2021

Here’s a list of bargain properties available to buy in Wisbech for less than £50,000. - Credit: Rightmove

For some it might be the New Year opportunity they are looking for – a chance to buy a first home for £50,000 or less.

Based on information from property buy and sell website Rightmove, there are five homes available in Wisbech at this price and all are ready to view.

Some may need a little TLC but the one and two-bedroom flats up for sale could offer first time buyers a never to be repeated bargain.

Two-bedroom flat available for £50,000 in Chapel Road, Wisbech. - Credit: Rightmove

A two-bedroom flat on Chapel Road, with a guide price of £50,000 on the dot, features spacious rooms - and a bit of grafting maybe to make it comfortable.

A full interior refresh would make this spacious flat an ideal home based right in the town centre.

Conversion available in Chapel Road, Wisbech. - Credit: Rightmove

According to estate agents William H Brown, the ground floor flat “would benefit from updating” but could bring a buyer more than £6,000 a year in rent.

They said: “An opportunity to acquire a ground floor flat that is located in the popular and historic Fenland market town of Wisbech.

“The converted building has been divided to provide four leasehold flats.

“Flat one offers open plan kitchen/living area, two bedrooms, two shower rooms and off-road parking.

“The unit would benefit from updating but could produce approximately £6,300 per annum if rented out on an assured short hold tenancy agreement.

“Located in the town centre of Wisbech the property offers access to high street shops, banks, business and leisure facilities.”

A clean-looking one bedroom flat in Church Mews is also available at just under 50K at £49,995, but what’s wrong with this little gem?

Open-plan living space. - Credit: Rightmove

The property features an open-plan lounge, diner and kitchen, that's everything in one so would be perfect for someone living alone.

Estate agents Robert Hale say the home – which features gas fired central heating and its own bathroom – is a “ideal first investment as a buy-to-let".

Outside the bargain flat. - Credit: Rightmove

Our cheapest property of the bunch went to auction on December 16 but failed to sell with an estimated guide price of just £35,000.

It’s unsure why the property didn’t sell, despite not being the best looking inside, a full revamp and damp treatment would bring its sparkle back.

The kitchen needing some TLC in the bargain first home. - Credit: Rightmove

This property is one of the four available in the Chapel Road building conversion and estate agents are convinced it could fetch a buyer £5,100 a year in rent.

To view all of the properties mentioned, visit: www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale