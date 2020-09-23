Community supports Wisbech barber shop’s planning bid

Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET Archant

The Wisbech community has spoken overwhelmingly in favour of an application to install a roller shutter to protect a new Wisbech barber shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET

Sean Banks, of Banks Barbers, opened at 15 Chapel Road in August and has had to apply for retrospective planning permission for the shutter which has already been installed.

The proposals are currently with Fenland District Council planners for consideration - but in the meantime the Wisbech community has shared its support.

Commenting on the council’s planning portal, Sean said: “All we are doing is trying to protect our business premises from vandalism/loss/theft.

“The shutters are open during the day all week and closed in the evenings to prevent any damage.”

Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET

He added: “We have kept the original windows and doors which are 1920’s period to keep the character of the building which we also don’t want damaged.

“With all the empty shops in the area it’s nice to see a 100-year-old shop renovated with a good reputation behind it.

“The shop over the road from us also had a lot of problems with vandalism after the windows was broken.”

The application was uploaded to the council’s planning portal on September 18 and within five days all initial responses supported the proposals.

Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET

While many commenters echoed the sentiment that the building needs to be protected from vandals, others praised the renovation work on the building.

Craig Stevens, of Lerowe Road, in Wisbech, said: “We should be supporting local business, making Wisbech great again.

“This makes the town stand out, for all the right reasons!

“It’s not another charity shop or kebab shop and the owners are always putting in to the community with charity events etc.”

Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET Lots of love being shown by Wisbech residents for Banks barber shop. Sean Banks want to install shutters to protect it when he closes each evening. Picture; FACEBOOK/WISBECH TWEET

He added: “The shutters don’t come out on to the street, they don’t create an eyesore, they are exactly the same as the shop next door.

“There should be no issue with a local business trying to protect their shop which they have pumped so much into. Especially with news reports of crime on the rise!”

David Bantoft, of Wisbech St Mary, said: “The renovation of this shop is beautifully done and raises the standard of the area.”