Balloons to be released in Wisbech Park to remember the life of stabbing victim Tom Lewis

One of the photos and floral tributes put up in Norwich Road, Wisbech, of Tom Lewis, near to where he was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital from injuries sustained, Picture; SUBMITTED Archant

Friends of the man who died two days after being stabbed have been invited to Wisbech Park at 5pm today (Saturday) to let off balloons to remember him by.

Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTED Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTED

‘You will never walk alone’ is the theme of his closest friends and family members who have asked those attending to follow social distancing rules.

The poignant occasion will recall the life of Tom Lewis, 23, who died on September 10 in hospital two days after being stabbed in Norwich Road, Wisbech.

Floral tributes are also being left outside the Premier shop on Norwich Road, near to where the fatal wounds were inflicted.

Tom of Larksfield, Wisbech was pronounced dead on September 10 following a stabbing on Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8.

The 23-year-old had been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to undergo surgery to his leg.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

His family said: “Our life with our son Tommy ended yesterday because of an act of violence.

“He was only 23-years-old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.

“Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him.

“He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed.”

Three men, aged 22 and two aged 32, who were arrested in connection with Tom’s death.

A fourth man, aged 18, was arrested in Milton Keynes, also in connection with the murder.

all four men have now been released from custody in connection with the murder “pending further investigation” say Cambridgeshire police.

The family of Tom Lewis who died in hospital after being stabbed in Wisbech last Tuesday have paid tribute to their 'much-loved son'. Picture; FAMILY/CAMBS POLICE The family of Tom Lewis who died in hospital after being stabbed in Wisbech last Tuesday have paid tribute to their 'much-loved son'. Picture; FAMILY/CAMBS POLICE

