Balloons released in Wisbech Park as friends and family come together in poignant tribute to murder victim Tom Lewis

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech Archant

A poignant tribute to stabbing victim Tom Lewis, 23, saw balloons released in his memory by friends and family at Wisbech Park on Saturday.

Invitations to “everyone who knew and loved Tom” had been hastily sent out following the decision to turn-off his life support on September 10, two days after he had been stabbed.

Aylishia Wright, the mother of Tom Lewis’ child, decided Tom should be remembered.

“I was hoping and praying you’d pull through for Tommy, but you put up a good fight and I’m so proud of you, we all are,” wrote Aylishia on Facebook.

“I’ll do my very best to give our baby boy the life he deserves, he will never forget his dad, and we will know how much you loved him no matter what has happened between us.”

One of the photos and floral tributes put up in Norwich Road, Wisbech, of Tom Lewis, near to where he was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital from injuries sustained, Picture; SUBMITTED One of the photos and floral tributes put up in Norwich Road, Wisbech, of Tom Lewis, near to where he was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital from injuries sustained, Picture; SUBMITTED

Her words will embed themselves in her family and friends’ thoughts long after Saturday’s poignant ceremony.

“I promise you that, I’ll carry a photo of you everywhere with us and I’ll tell Tommy you’re watching him,” wrote Aylishia.

“Goodnight Tom, go and help all the animals in heaven, we love you ❤️x”

Floral tributes are also being left outside the Premier shop on Norwich Road, Wisbech, near to where the fatal wounds were inflicted.

Tom of Larksfield, Wisbech was pronounced dead on September 10 following a stabbing on Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8.

The 23-year-old had been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to undergo surgery to his leg.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

His family said: “Our life with our son Tommy ended because of an act of violence.

“He was only 23-years-old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.

“Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him.

“He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed.”

Four men arrested in connection with the murder have been released “pending further investigation”; four, the youngest aged 18, another 22 and two aged 32, were arrested.

Balloons were released in Wisbech Park to celebrate the life of Toim Lewis, 23, who died after being stabbed in Wisbech last week. Picture; FAMILY Balloons were released in Wisbech Park to celebrate the life of Toim Lewis, 23, who died after being stabbed in Wisbech last week. Picture; FAMILY