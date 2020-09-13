Advanced search

Video

Balloons released in Wisbech Park as friends and family come together in poignant tribute to murder victim Tom Lewis

PUBLISHED: 13:46 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 13 September 2020

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech

Archant

A poignant tribute to stabbing victim Tom Lewis, 23, saw balloons released in his memory by friends and family at Wisbech Park on Saturday.

The family of Tom Lewis who died in hospital after being stabbed in Wisbech last Tuesday have paid tribute to their 'much-loved son'. Picture; FAMILY/CAMBS POLICEThe family of Tom Lewis who died in hospital after being stabbed in Wisbech last Tuesday have paid tribute to their 'much-loved son'. Picture; FAMILY/CAMBS POLICE

Invitations to “everyone who knew and loved Tom” had been hastily sent out following the decision to turn-off his life support on September 10, two days after he had been stabbed.

Aylishia Wright, the mother of Tom Lewis’ child, decided Tom should be remembered.

“I was hoping and praying you’d pull through for Tommy, but you put up a good fight and I’m so proud of you, we all are,” wrote Aylishia on Facebook.

“I’ll do my very best to give our baby boy the life he deserves, he will never forget his dad, and we will know how much you loved him no matter what has happened between us.”

One of the photos and floral tributes put up in Norwich Road, Wisbech, of Tom Lewis, near to where he was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital from injuries sustained, Picture; SUBMITTEDOne of the photos and floral tributes put up in Norwich Road, Wisbech, of Tom Lewis, near to where he was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital from injuries sustained, Picture; SUBMITTED

Her words will embed themselves in her family and friends’ thoughts long after Saturday’s poignant ceremony.

“I promise you that, I’ll carry a photo of you everywhere with us and I’ll tell Tommy you’re watching him,” wrote Aylishia.

“Goodnight Tom, go and help all the animals in heaven, we love you ❤️x”

Floral tributes are also being left outside the Premier shop on Norwich Road, Wisbech, near to where the fatal wounds were inflicted.

Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTEDFloral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTED

Tom of Larksfield, Wisbech was pronounced dead on September 10 following a stabbing on Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8.

The 23-year-old had been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to undergo surgery to his leg.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

His family said: “Our life with our son Tommy ended because of an act of violence.

Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTEDFloral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTED

“He was only 23-years-old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.

“Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him.

“He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed.”

Four men arrested in connection with the murder have been released “pending further investigation”; four, the youngest aged 18, another 22 and two aged 32, were arrested.

Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTEDFloral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTED

Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTEDFloral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture; SUBMITTED

Balloons were released in Wisbech Park to celebrate the life of Toim Lewis, 23, who died after being stabbed in Wisbech last week. Picture; FAMILYBalloons were released in Wisbech Park to celebrate the life of Toim Lewis, 23, who died after being stabbed in Wisbech last week. Picture; FAMILY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Three-bed house in the Fens transformed into secret mini skate park hits the market

Bowl house! This former youth hall transformed into a three-bed house in Terrington St Clement comes complete with a secret skate park. Picture: Attik Estate Agents

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Three-bed house in the Fens transformed into secret mini skate park hits the market

Bowl house! This former youth hall transformed into a three-bed house in Terrington St Clement comes complete with a secret skate park. Picture: Attik Estate Agents

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Balloons released in Wisbech Park as friends and family come together in poignant tribute to murder victim Tom Lewis

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Bells return to historic Walsoken church in time for Battle of Britain commemoration

All Saints, Walsoken, commemorated the 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain with the return of bells to the Norman church. Picture: Wisbech Standard reader

Cambridgeshire charity employment project boosted thanks to funding

YMCA Trinity Group received funding from the Wisbech Community Led Local Development Fund to help more than 50 young and vulnerable people through its access to employment project. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

‘I very much hope the lies will stop’ says Wisbech mayor as he opens up about depression and threatens legal action over social media posts about collision

Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Aigars Balsevics, has issued a lengthy statement about his depression, and threatening legal action over some social media posts that followed his involvement in a two car collision on Bank Holiday Monday. The mayor's car is on the left, showing minor damage, and the other driver's car is right, also showing damage. Picture; ARCHANT