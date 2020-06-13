Dedicated museum volunteers scoop top regional awards at virtual online ceremony

Wisbech and Fenland Museum volunteers Anna Ivaskevica, Gvidas Grikietis and Madeline Johnson won prizes at the SHARE Museums East Volunteers Awards. Picture: Wisbech Museum Archant

A handful of dedicated Fenland museum volunteers have scooped top awards at a virtual online regional ceremony aimed at museum volunteers.

Wisbech and Fenland Museum volunteer Madeline Johnson. Picture: Wisbech Museum Wisbech and Fenland Museum volunteer Madeline Johnson. Picture: Wisbech Museum

A young team who put together an anti-slavery exhibition and a volunteer who has clocked up 30 years of service at Wisbech Museum were recipients.

Madeleine Johnson, who’s built up her encyclopaedic knowledge of Wisbech and Fenland Museum over 30 years, is still learning as well as greeting visitors on the front desk.

She won the Silver Owl Award for volunteers with more than 25 years’ service at the SHARE Museums East Volunteers Awards.

Thomas Clarkson Academy student Anna Ivaskevica and her fellow community curator Gvidas Grikietis won the under-25s Young Volunteer category.

They were nominated for their painstaking work on the Anti-Slavery Campaigns Exhibition held at Wisbech Museum in November/December 2019.

Robert Bell, museum curator, said: “There were six categories in this year’s awards and a huge number of entries from museums big and small all over the East of England.

“We’re very proud of our winners and also of our other finalists.

“Museums depend on volunteers and it’s thanks to volunteers that museums are more than ever connected with the communities they serve.”