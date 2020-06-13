Advanced search

Dedicated museum volunteers scoop top regional awards at virtual online ceremony

13 June, 2020 - 09:00
Wisbech and Fenland Museum volunteers Anna Ivaskevica, Gvidas Grikietis and Madeline Johnson won prizes at the SHARE Museums East Volunteers Awards. Picture: Wisbech Museum

A handful of dedicated Fenland museum volunteers have scooped top awards at a virtual online regional ceremony aimed at museum volunteers.

Wisbech and Fenland Museum volunteer Madeline Johnson. Picture: Wisbech MuseumWisbech and Fenland Museum volunteer Madeline Johnson. Picture: Wisbech Museum

A young team who put together an anti-slavery exhibition and a volunteer who has clocked up 30 years of service at Wisbech Museum were recipients.

Madeleine Johnson, who’s built up her encyclopaedic knowledge of Wisbech and Fenland Museum over 30 years, is still learning as well as greeting visitors on the front desk.

She won the Silver Owl Award for volunteers with more than 25 years’ service at the SHARE Museums East Volunteers Awards.

Thomas Clarkson Academy student Anna Ivaskevica and her fellow community curator Gvidas Grikietis won the under-25s Young Volunteer category.

They were nominated for their painstaking work on the Anti-Slavery Campaigns Exhibition held at Wisbech Museum in November/December 2019.

Robert Bell, museum curator, said: “There were six categories in this year’s awards and a huge number of entries from museums big and small all over the East of England.

“We’re very proud of our winners and also of our other finalists.

“Museums depend on volunteers and it’s thanks to volunteers that museums are more than ever connected with the communities they serve.”

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘I supported him to become mayor - quite frankly I wish I had never done so’ says fellow ward councillor after Tory defects to independent group

What Cllr Steve Tierney wrote about his fellow ward councillor Michael Hill: “I campaigned for Michael Hill to be elected on several occasions (often when he did little or no campaigning himself) and I supported him in various roles and to become mayor.I wish I had never done so.” Picture: ARCHANT

Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

Dedicated museum volunteers scoop top regional awards at virtual online ceremony

Wisbech and Fenland Museum volunteers Anna Ivaskevica, Gvidas Grikietis and Madeline Johnson won prizes at the SHARE Museums East Volunteers Awards. Picture: Wisbech Museum

