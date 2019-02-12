‘I owe my life to her’: Ten-year-old from Wisbech receives award after saving her mum’s life when she had a stroke while driving

A ten-year-old from Wisbech has received an award for her courage after calling for help while her mother had a stroke while driving.

Ella Wharf, who was just six-years-old at the time of the incident, sprung into action when her mother Joanne pulled over the car when she couldn’t speak or use her right side.

Ella climbed into the front seat and calmly phoned her grandmother to ring for an ambulance.

Remarkably, Ella was also able to direct paramedics to their location, explain what had happened to her mother and even provide next of kin details.

She was presented with the Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award by Slade legend, musician Dave Hill, from the Stroke Association at a special ceremony last night (February 18) in Nottingham.

Joanne, 34, who was also six months pregnant at the time, had a stroke while she was driving Ella home from school in early 2015.

She said: “Ella was so brave and grown up when she realised I was in trouble. She very calmly rang her nanny, explained what was happening to me as I couldn’t speak and told her to ring for an ambulance quickly.

Joanne added: “Ella was able to give the ambulance crew directions to where we were from her school and she even gave them the make and model of our car.

“When paramedics arrived, Ella told them my name, age, our full address and even how far pregnant I was. I am so proud and grateful to Ella for managing to keep calm and act so responsibly when she must have been so scared.

“I owe my life to her and she definitely deserves this award and recognition.”

Since the stroke, which has left Joanne with memory loss and trouble with certain words and phrases, mother and daughter have been hugely active in fundraising for the Stroke Association.

They have organised family fun days and bingo nights and have more events planned too.

Jacqui Cuthbert, director for the Stroke Association in Central England, added: “A stroke happens in an instant and often changes lives forever.

“We were thrilled that so many local people were nominated to receive a Life After Stroke Award.

“Our regional event highlights the tremendous courage young people like Ella and her Mum have shown in rebuilding their lives after a stroke, or in helping others to do the same.”

The Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards recognise the courage shown by stroke survivors and carers as well as the great work and commitment shown by health professionals, groups and supporter organisations.

