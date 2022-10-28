The replica Thor missile owned by the Fenland Aviation Museum. Pictured is Bill Welbourne. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Fenland Aviation Museum will be closing its doors for good this weekend.

The museum, which showcases the breadth of aviation history from complete planes to helmets, will close down after one more open day on Saturday, October 29.

Opening in the mid 1970’s, the museum has served the residents of Fenland and further with aviation history including fully built planes, displays of parts like landing gear, uniforms and guns.

The museum will be allowing free entry until they close on the Saturday.

On their Facebook page, the museum said: “From last Thursdays post about our closure on Saturday the 29 October we’ve had a tremendous response and we’re like to thank you all for your heartfelt words that we are having to close after being open for over 40 years.

“So please come and see us and meet our volunteers - we’d love to see you.”

You can find the museum at Bambers garden / leisure complex, Old Lynn Rd, Wisbech PE14 7DA.

For more information, call 01945 461771 or visit www.fenlandaviationmuseum.org.uk