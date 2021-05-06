News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
History of family-run car firm revealed in new autobiography

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:51 PM May 6, 2021   
Director of Wisbech firm Tiger Racing writes autobiography

Jim Dudley, director at Tiger Racing, has written an autobiography on the family-run business before and after it formed.

An autobiography detailing the history of a road and racing car manufacturer in the Fens has been released. 

‘An Autobiographical History of Tiger Sportscars’, written by Jim Dudley, highlights the development of Tiger Racing in Wisbech, as well as Jim’s childhood before the business was formed in 1989. 

“I was born in Bexleyheath, Kent and the book starts from when I was around three-years-old; I am 72 now,” Jim said. 

The book includes over 300 photographs of cars, works, club events and history behind the family-run firm, as well as examples of classic restorations. 

Autobiography on Wisbech business Tiger Racing is released

'An Autobiographical History of Tiger Sportscars' written by Jim Dudley, director at Tiger Racing in Wisbech, has been released. - Credit: Tiger Racing

Jim, director at Tiger Racing, aims to provide an insight for motoring fans into the firm’s facilities, such as its workshops, servicing and body repairs at its home on Anglia Way. 

“There’s no real message behind the book,” he said. 

“But it’s been interesting, with a lot of ups and some serious downs and the book shows just how we, ‘the family’, got to 2021 at Tiger.” 

The autobiography can be purchased online by visiting: https://tigerracing.com/shop, using code 010, or call Tiger Racing on 01945 466200 or 01945 461243. 

