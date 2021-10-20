Author reflects on reasons behind 'The Chapel of Ease'
Ideas behind the construction of a Wisbech chapel have been collated in a new book.
Author Kevin Rodgers has written an account of the ideas behind the Octagon Chapel, which was built in the town during the 1800s.
“Its correct name is the Chapel of Ease – to ease overcrowding in St. Peter’s Church,” he said.
“It was designed and built in 1830 after almost five years of consultation and planning changes.”
Mr Rodgers’ book starts in 1825 with proposals to ease space at St Peter’s Church and highlighting the problems each vicar and curate had.
He also details the reasons for the Chapel’s closure and then demolition in 1952.
“The church was closed and stood almost derelict until church commissioners decided it would be better to demolish the whole building,” said Mr Rodgers.
“Empty, derelict and unloved, nobody cared about The Chapel of Ease until demolition was mentioned.
“Suddenly there were letters of protest, new suggestions were made for its future use but all to no avail and it would cost too much to repair or convert.”
His book, ‘Wisbech Chapel of Ease – The Octagon Church’, is available directly from Mr Rodgers or from the Etcetera Community Hub on York Row, Wisbech priced at £5.
For more information, email Mr Rodgers at: kevin_rodgers@outlook.com.