More than 40 people filled a Fenland restaurant for the monthly meeting of the Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club.

Greeted by John Groom, members and guests discussed the club's annual golf day, a museum trip for next month's meeting and a trip out to an Indian restaurant.

Kevin Rogers gave a speech at the August meeting - held at Mendi's restaurant - and he also delivered a slide presentation on the years between 1960 and 1965.

It was announced that the club's annual golf day - taking place on September 18 - is now fully booked and that tickets for the 'Annual Grand Ball' are selling out fast.

A spokesman said: "Discussions included the first visit outside of London to the Wisbech Corn Exchange.

"The speaker gave a brilliant talk and slide presentation on the years between 1960 to 1965, covering the music scene, fashion, films, politics and national service.

"Kevin was thanked on behalf of the members by Brian Keirman. The next meeting is on Wednesday, September 10 when Roger Rawson will talk on the old and new Wisbech."

The Grand Ball is held on Saturday, October 5 and is held at the Wisbech St Mary Community Centre.