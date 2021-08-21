Published: 8:40 AM August 21, 2021

Rude awakening as an Audi smashes into terraced home in Wisbech - Credit: Stanko Marinov

An Audi mounted the pavement and crashed through wooden railings into a mid-terrace house in Wisbech last night (Friday).

Emergency services were called and horrified neighbours came out of their homes after hearing a loud noise in Mount Pleasant Road.

Police are yet to reveal any details of the driver but it is thought he escaped injury.

On social media residents expressed alarm at the incident, some saying speeding drivers have long been an issue in their street.

The house- on the Waterlees estate - is badly damaged and the occupants may have to leave temporarily whilst repairs are carried out.

Earlier in the evening a Peugeot mounted a pavement in March before crashing into a bungalow.

Peugeot crashed into bungalow in March last night - Credit: Policing Fenland

That, too, has caused extensive damage to the property.

More to follow …..



