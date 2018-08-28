Advanced search

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

PUBLISHED: 11:35 18 December 2018

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

A woman was dragged down an alleyway by a man after a night out in Wisbech – but escaped uninjured.

The woman and her friend were left traumatised following the incident which took place around 2am on Saturday morning (December 15) in Nene Quay.

The pair was walking from the post office towards the police station when the attacker grabbed the one woman by her hair and pulled her into the alleyway.

Her friend managed to fight him off as they ran in the opposite direction.

The man was described as white, stocky build, bald, about 30 and wearing a dark coat.

Both were left shaken and unnerved following the ordeal.

Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The women managed to break free and we are now appealing for anyone with any further information to come forward.”

Contact police on 101 with investigation number 35/52421/18.

