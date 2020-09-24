Advanced search

Athlete becomes a weekend warrior by taking on gruelling triathlon for charity cash

PUBLISHED: 15:37 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 24 September 2020

Sarah Rippon took part in the Blenheim Palace triathlon to raise funds for Bloodwise. Picture: SUPPLIED/SARAH RIPPON

Archant

A Fenland athlete became a warrior after taking part in a gruelling triathlon to raise charity cash.

Sarah Rippon prepared to swim 750 metres, cycle 19.8km and run 5km at the Blenheim Palace triathlon to raise funds for Bloodwise on Saturday, September 12.

After the event was initially planned for May, Sarah, a member of Fenland Running Club and Whizzy Wheels Triathlon Club in Wisbech, took on the challenge of completing as many sprint triathlons as possible over two days and raised £500.

“Unfortunately, I only managed two on the first day, the lake was only 16 degrees and it literally took my breath away making it too risky for me to carry on,” she said.

“I still managed to reach my fundraising target for Bloodwise, which is a charity close to my heart as I know two people who have cancer. I would like to say a big thank you to all who sponsored me.”

