Gallery

Walsoken mechanic and astrophotographer Marcio Garcia has captured stunning images of space from his back garden. - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

A mechanic who has captured stunning images of space from his back garden hopes that his hobby can lead into a dream career.

Marcio Garcia of Walsoken became interested in astrophotography in December 2020 when he was watching videos online.

Walsoken mechanic and astrophotographer Marcio Garcia has captured stunning images of space from his back garden. - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

“I learnt that you don’t need an expensive telescope to capture some deep space objects,” he said.

Marcio began taking photographs of the moon with a DSLR Canon 5D MK2 and 700D camera, which hooked him into shooting more of space.

Attempts to catch the Milky Way galaxy soon followed, before moving onto the Orion Nebula.

Walsoken mechanic and astrophotographer Marcio Garcia has captured stunning images of space from his back garden. - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

“In my first attempt, I took about 300 pictures,” said Marcio.

“Then I tried 1,000 pictures stacked into one, and that’s when I managed my first proper Nebula photo.

“You have to be so precise and the rig has to be solid.”

Walsoken mechanic and astrophotographer Marcio Garcia has captured stunning images of space from his back garden. - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

Marcio has invested in a manual telescope which he aims to use to capture more of space’s finest features.

For around five to six years, photography has been one of Marcio’s major hobbies, as well as drifting and magnet fishing.

Since sharing his photography work, the full-time mechanic has also impressed friends, family and the local community.

Walsoken mechanic and astrophotographer Marcio Garcia has captured stunning images of space from his back garden. - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

“I have shown pictures of the moon to a few mates and took my telescope to my workshop a few times to let others have a look,” he said.

“People always give that ‘wow’ reaction when looking through, but to look at a Nebula or galaxy, you don’t get to see them the way you can in a picture.

“Unfortunately, photography is not something I do every day, but I still hold hope to make it a full-time job one day.”

Drone photo of Castle Rising - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

Marcio is now aiming to launch a YouTube channel where he can post tutorials on subjects such as photography, mechanics and 3D printing.

And although he says the future in mechanics is “very uncertain”, he feels that turning a hobby into a career is, like with others, very much possible.

A dam in the Peak District - Credit: Marcio Garcia Photography

Marcio added: “It sounds complicated, but anyone can do it.

“It’s so rewarding when you see those images pop up on your screen after you’ve put the work in.”