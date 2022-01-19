Video

An emotive photograph by one of Jack Green's friends. At Hunstanton on Tuesday night, friends and family gathered for a memorial tribute - Credit: Archant

"Rest easy, God bless Jack and I hope you and all your family find peace at this cruel heart-breaking time,” was how one friend summed up their feelings.

“You are gone but never ever forgotten.”

It was one of many messages posted after friends and family of 19-year-old Jack Green came together to celebrate his life.

Jack died on Sunday evening after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on Churchill Road, Wisbech, and the Elm Road junction.

Tributes have flooded in.

And on Tuesday night a convoy of motor cycles, including family members, came together to commemorate his life.

They gathered at Tesco, Wisbech, before driving to the crash scene and then making their way to Hunstanton.

It was the favourite destination for this ‘fantastic, loving, cheeky” teenager whose life, and joy of living, had endeared him to so many.

With the family’s permission, we’ve put together this selection of the video clips, photos and memories of the memorial ‘ride out’ to the coast.

“Jack would have loved every minute” his mum said.