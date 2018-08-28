Video

Arthur Rank Hospice shares film thanking its 500 volunteers

Some stills from the film produced for Arthur Rank Hospice by Mill River TV, who donated their time and skills free of charge to create a thank you for the Charity’s volunteers. Archant

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity has shared a film thanking their hundreds of volunteers.

Arthur Rank Hospice’s 531 volunteers provide support across a range of roles across the entire year, supporting clinical, facilities, office and admin staff, as well as fundraising events and initiatives. Arthur Rank Hospice’s 531 volunteers provide support across a range of roles across the entire year, supporting clinical, facilities, office and admin staff, as well as fundraising events and initiatives.

Mill River TV spent two days filming at the hospice on separate occasions, in order to capture as full a picture as possible.

They interviewed patients, family members and staff members, recording personal thank you messages from each.

Since the hospice moved to its new home at Shelford Bottom the number of volunteers has grown to over 500, with roles now including everything from meeting and greeting in the hospice’s reception area to assisting with care on the inpatient unit, flower arranging and helping in charity shops.

Hannah Touhey, volunteer coordinator at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, said: “Our volunteers really are at the heart of everything the hospice does.

“It’s wonderful that Mill River TV have been able to capture that on film and we were thrilled to be able to send our volunteers such a lovely thank you message this Christmas.”

Having visited the hospice before filming began, Katie Crawford-Owen, director /co-founder of Mill River TV, said: “I wanted to make a film for the Arthur Rank Hospice as a small thank you for the kindness and support they showed our friends’ whose son was recently in their care.

“When I went to meet with staff to discuss the project, I was bowled over by the friendly and welcoming response from everyone I came in to contact with.

“It was immediately clear that the hospice’s volunteers really are an integral part of the team and that they contribute so much to the warm atmosphere that surrounds patients and their families.

“I felt it was important to acknowledge and thank them for all that they do. “Working on this project was a very humbling experience and my team and I were very happy to be able to give something back.”

Arthur Rank Hospice – which cares for 3,600 patients living with a life-limiting illness in Cambridgeshire each year – recruits volunteers all year round to help support every area of the charity’s work.

Visit www.arhc.org.uk/volunteering.asp to find out more about volunteering with the charity.