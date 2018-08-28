Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arthur Rank Hospice’s Christmas tree recycling scheme raises more than £26,500

PUBLISHED: 10:57 20 January 2019

More than 100 volunteers gave up their time to help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity collect over 1,800 Christmas trees for their annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling scheme. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

More than 100 volunteers gave up their time to help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity collect over 1,800 Christmas trees for their annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling scheme. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

Archant

A Christmas tree recycling initiative raised more than £26,500 for the Arthur Rank Hospice charity thanks to the help of 100 volunteers who collected 1,860 trees in two days.

More than 100 volunteers gave up their time to help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity collect over 1,800 Christmas trees for their annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling scheme. Picture: DAWN EASBY.More than 100 volunteers gave up their time to help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity collect over 1,800 Christmas trees for their annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling scheme. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

Teams of two or three volunteers in 50 different vans made their way around the streets of Cambridge, picking up trees from pre-registered addresses.

Once vans were full, they dropped their pine-needle-stuffed loads off at designated collection points, where they were loaded onto larger ‘sweeper’ lorries loaned by Cross Country Carriers, JPS Installs and G.Webb Haulage Limited.

They were then loaded into skips which had been loaned to the charity by Mick George.

Top right - volunteers from Barclays Corporate team and Barnes; top left - representatives from Mick George who loaned skips to the hospice for the two days of collection; bottom left - G.Webb Haulage Limited who lent a ‘sweeper’ lorry to the hospice on short notice; and bottom right - Cross Country Carriers, who along with JPS Installs also loaned the charity ‘sweeper lorries’ to help clear trees from collection points. Picture: DAWN EASBY.Top right - volunteers from Barclays Corporate team and Barnes; top left - representatives from Mick George who loaned skips to the hospice for the two days of collection; bottom left - G.Webb Haulage Limited who lent a ‘sweeper’ lorry to the hospice on short notice; and bottom right - Cross Country Carriers, who along with JPS Installs also loaned the charity ‘sweeper lorries’ to help clear trees from collection points. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

The final stop for the trees was the Amey Cespa waste management depot in Waterbeach, where they were composted.

The Christmas tree recycling and fundraising initiative was launched by the hospice’s fundraising team in 2016, when it raised £3,500. In 2017, the scheme raised £12,600 with 1,000 trees collected.

Last year, the team quickly beat their target of £15,000 as tree registrations increased to 1,860 by the time registrations closed, on January 9.

Volunteers are briefed in the bistro of Arthur Rank Hospice, before the ‘treasure hunt for trees’ begins. Picture: DAWN EASBY.Volunteers are briefed in the bistro of Arthur Rank Hospice, before the ‘treasure hunt for trees’ begins. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

The charity was then faced with the challenge of ensuring they were able to pick up and transport more than 1,800 trees across two days.

Community fundraiser Bec Beattie said: “Our Christmas tree collection scheme has grown in popularity every time we have done it and as we have added new postcodes each year.

“We hadn’t quite expected this fourth year to be such a resounding success: as the deadline approached and the number of tree registrations continued to rapidly grow, we realised that we would need at least double the number of helpers and vehicles we already had on board, to cope with the demand!

“We put out an appeal and - thanks to the support of our local radio stations, newspapers, and incredible supporters who helped spread the word to family and friends – doubled the number of people and vans on our volunteer collection team within two days.

“It is thanks to them generously giving up their time that we were able to complete our ‘treasure hunt for Christmas trees’ and collect over 900 each day.”

Eileen Hughes, who volunteered for the first time this year, said: “It’s just a few hours of my time, a bit of exercise and a great way for the hospice to make money, so it’s a no brainer really.

“The atmosphere is great. I’ve been chatting to lots of other volunteers and everybody’s doing it for different reasons.

“The hospice helps so many people in the community so it’s an honour really, to help them.”

Ninety per cent of the funds raised will help fund Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s care to those living with a life-limiting illness in Cambridgeshire, with 10 per cent donated to a local cause nominated by those who volunteered to help with the tree collection. The hospice needs to raise £8.1 million every year to deliver its services free of charge to patients and their loved ones.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes lifts the lids on bosses who had ‘no loyalty toward its owners, staff or customers’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Arthur Rank Hospice’s Christmas tree recycling scheme raises more than £26,500

More than 100 volunteers gave up their time to help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity collect over 1,800 Christmas trees for their annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling scheme. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes to host free talk on behalf of the Leprosy Mission

Pam Rhodes in a Nepal Hospital
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists