Registration is open for the Star Shine charity night walk that this year goes back to the 80s

PUBLISHED: 07:20 20 February 2019

Star Shine Night Walk for Arthur Rank Hospice. Registration is open to people who want to join the fun to raise money for the hospice charity.

Walkers are being urged to dust down their crimpers, dig out their leg warmers and give Saturday night some disco fever at a fund raising memory walk raising funds for hospice care in Cambridgeshire.

Registration is open for the Arthur Rank Hospice Star Shine Night Walk which this year goes retro with the neon 1980s theme on Saturday May 18.

Tasha Hills, senior events officer, said: “We’re so excited about walking back to the 1980s with Star Shine Night Walk this year.

“It’ll be great to see how walkers dress up for the decade and show off their moon-walking skills, as they give their Saturday night the ‘Disco Fever’.

“It was incredible that £35,000 was raised for our 10th anniversary last year and we are very much hoping to beat it this year.

“So many people walk in memory of someone they love and it’s wonderful to see them celebrating together whilst supporting our hospice, so our essential services can continue to care for more loved ones, in the future.”

Emma Thong took part with eight others last year as part of Team Louise in memory of her sister-in-law.

“Going through the finish line at the end was tearful,” she said.

“It was kind of like an end. But it was good, the feeling and the ambiance and everything. At one point some people behind us were singing really cheery songs.”

This year’s fun-filled neon walk starts at 8pm at Shelford Rugby Club. Walkers take on a 6.5 or 10-mile route taking in some of Cambridge’s most historical streets and beautiful countryside.

Since the walk started, it has raised more than £335,000 for the charity which provides essential hospice care to those living with a life-limiting illness in Cambridgeshire.

• Registration is now open at www.starshinewalk.co.uk/register for £17.50 per person. Registration fees cover the cost of putting on the walk, your t-shirt, medal, and refreshments of celebratory hot drinks and bacon or veggie rolls at the finish line. Teams of up to 10 adults can register on the website, with larger groups invited to contact the Hospice on 01223 675888 or fundraising@arhc.org.uk.

• Local businesses are invited to show their support by sponsoring one of the neon one-mile markers. If your company or organisation would like to get involved get in touch with Andrea Murauskas at Arthur Rank Hospice on 01223 675882 or andrea.murauskas@arhc.org.uk.

