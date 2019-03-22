Advanced search

Arsonists set van on fire at night in Gorefield

22 March, 2019 - 10:51
The road where a van was deliberately set alight last night (March 21) in Gorefield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A van was deliberately set alight in Gorefield last night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Churchill Road at around 10.30pm to find the vehicle “well alight”.

One crew from the Wisbech fire station was called to the incident on March 21.

A spokesman for Cambs Fire said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 12am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

