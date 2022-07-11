News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Wisbech fire being treated as arson

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:25 PM July 11, 2022
New Drove, Wisbech, and scene of suspected arson 

New Drove, Wisbech, and scene of suspected arson - Credit: Google

Fire crews spent 90 minutes today extinguishing a rubbish fire that it thought to have been started deliberately.  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at 9.42am to New Drove, Wisbech.  

Two crews arrived find “a large number of tyres and rubbish well alight.  

“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 10.45am”. 

A fire service spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Custody image of Callum Lilliot.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Arsonist started fire in Wisbech care home

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Burcroft Road, with terraced houses either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Elderly man scares off would-be burglar

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Peterborough City Hosptial

Coronavirus | Updated

Covid sweeps across Cambridgeshire as summer wave takes hold

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Editor John Elworthy (right) with Pippa;

Travel Features

Smiles return as bridge re-painting comes to an end

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon