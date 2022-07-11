New Drove, Wisbech, and scene of suspected arson - Credit: Google

Fire crews spent 90 minutes today extinguishing a rubbish fire that it thought to have been started deliberately.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at 9.42am to New Drove, Wisbech.

Two crews arrived find “a large number of tyres and rubbish well alight.

“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 10.45am”.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.”