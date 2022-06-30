Updated

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire near the town centre in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at about 3.20pm on June 30 “with reports of a fire on Somers Road, Wisbech.

"Emergency services attended and a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

"Our logs don’t give any further details of the cause etc."

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Wisbech, March and Lincolnshire were called to a building fire on Somers Road at around 3.15pm.

They said: "Crews arrived to find rubbish on fire that was spreading to fencing and a building; it had also affected two vehicles.

"Firefighters used hose reels and small gear to get the fire under control.

"The incident began being scaled down at 4.20pm, before all crews left the scene shortly before 6pm."

The spokesperson added that the area was reinspected later that evening and an investigation into the blaze will take place.

An eyewitness said the blaze broke out mid-afternoon at the telephone exchange in Somers Road.

Photos from the scene indicate the intensity of the blaze although it is not known yet if anyone has been injured or what caused it.

Chloe Hawkins was one of the first to see the fire.

She said: “I saw it around 3:30pm, not sure what started it.

Fire in Wisbech today that broke out just before 3.30pm - Credit: Chloe Hawkins

"We saw the black smoke initially from the Thomas Clarkson statue as we were walking through town back to the car park.

"I'm not sure if anyone was hurt.

"The police and firemen were on the scene when I left and the fire looked like it was under control by emergency services, with lots of people stood in the car park watching.

"We saw the smoke for around 10-15 minutes; we needed to get out of the area because the smoke was starting to cover the car park.

"I didn't see people coming out (of the former telephone exchange building where fire happened according to Chloe), but there was around 40 people watching.

Crews tackle Wisbech fire today - Credit: Jonathan Farmer

"From what I've seen, I believe the fire is out now. When I left, the fire was mostly extinguished."