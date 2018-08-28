Advanced search

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

PUBLISHED: 10:28 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 31 December 2018

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Three vehicles were deliberately set alight in March on Friday evening, firefighters have confirmed.

The blaze on Creek Road in March involved two vans and one 4x4 car, crews tackled the fire for nearly two hours on Friday, December 28.

Firefighters confirmed the incident which took place at around 6.30pm was deliberate and anyone with information should contact the police.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 6.29pm one crew from March and one crew from Chatteris were called to the fire.

“We arrived to find a fire involving two vans and a 4x4 vehicle.

“We extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to our stations by 8.15pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

