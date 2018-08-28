Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

PUBLISHED: 11:25 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 31 December 2018

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

CAMBS FIRE

A caravan was deliberately set alight by arsons in a layby on the A141 Isle of Ely Way, firefighters have confirmed.

Crews arrived at the scene on Saturday, December 29 to find the caravan on fire in the A141 layby at around 8pm.

Firefighters from March and Chatteris tackled the blaze for more than one hour before returning to their stations by 9.15pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We extinguished the fire using hose reels. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

#includeImage($article, 225)

Review of the Year 2018 part one: Grenades, drains and automobiles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Beauty and history of the River Nene brought together in 900 voices project

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Magical Christmas tree display is the most successful in its 20 year history

St Mary's Church in Whittlesey holds its 20th Christmas tree festival

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists