Arson attack spreads to trees and fence in Wisbech

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2).

Crews form Wisbech, West Walton, Outwell and King's Lynn were called to the blaze on New Inn Yard at around 5.49am.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 7.45am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

