Firefighters tackle deliberate car blaze in early hours of the morning in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:10 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 15 November 2019

Firefighters were called to a deliberate car fire on Waterlees Road, Wisbech on Friday, November 15. Picture: Google Maps

Fire crews tackled a blaze in Wisbech during the early hours of the morning after arsonists torched a car.

Firefighters were called at around 1am on Friday, November 15 to Waterlees Road after reports came in of a car fire.

A spokesman said: "On Friday, November 15 at 1.04am a crew from Wisbech were called to a vehicle fire on Waterlees Road, Wisbech.

"The crew arrived to find one vehicle well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel before returning to their station by 1.55am.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate.

"Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

