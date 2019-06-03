Advanced search

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

03 June, 2019 - 09:59
Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend.

The first vehicle failed to stop for officers on the Lynn Road at around 3.30am yesterday morning (June 2).

Two men were then arrested on suspicion of theft of the Silver Ford Focus and failing to provide a sample of breath.

The vehicle was seized.

In a separate incident, police patrolling Cross Drove in Gorefield last night (June 2) seized a Black Ford Focus for having no insurance,

The driver was reported for the offence.

It was revealed earlier this year that Cambridgeshire Police are seizing almost six cars a day - and some are being crushed.

In 2017 officers seized a total of 2,085 vehicles because the driver had no insurance or no licence.

Of those seized 125 were BMWs and 73 Audis.

