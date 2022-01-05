Drug dealing suspects arrested in police raid
- Credit: Archant
Up to 20 police smashed their way into a house in Wisbech and arrested a man and his girlfriend on suspicion of drug dealing.
The raid took place at 8.30am on January 4 at a basement flat in St Augustine’s Road.
One neighbour said: “We heard a loud banging noise and looked out to see a swarm of police battering down a door to get into the flat”.
Both of those arrested spent the night in custody and are appearing before Peterborough magistrates today.
Christian Grange, 46, and Aimee Cullen, 31, both of St Augustine’s Road, have been charged with possession with intent to supply class A (cocaine), class B (cannabis) and class C (diazepam) drugs.
The eyewitness to the raid said some of the police officers went into the house, others to the basement.
“We saw police leave with at least 15 bags of stuff,” he said.
“They had computers, hard drives, and a collection of mobile phones,” he said.
“They also seemed to have blocks of cash in the bags too.”
He added: “It was quite exciting – police clearly didn’t make a secret of it’ we could all see what was happening.”
A police spokesperson confirmed: “We carried out the warrant in St Augustine’s Road where drugs were seized.”