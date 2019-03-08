Wisbech man among three charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Three men – including one from Wisbech and another from Newton-in the-Isle - have been charged with theft and criminal damage after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen. Picture: IAN BURT. Archant

Three men – including one from Wisbech and another from Newton-in the-Isle - have been charged with theft and criminal damage after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen.

Peter Gibbs, of Colvile Road in Newton-in-the-Isle in Cambridgeshire, Stefan Simpson, of Lilac Close in Wisbech, and Louis Stoker, of Walton Road in East Winch, were arrested after officers stopped a car on the A148 at Little Walsingham at around 2am on Wednesday March 13 and found a large number of snowdrops.

Inquiries established they had been stolen from the grounds of Walsingham Abbey.

All three have been released on police bail to appear before King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Monday, March 25.

In a Twitter post, North Norfolk police said: “Wildlife and rural crime still affects our community, even the theft of flowers and bulbs can have a big impact.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you see any suspicious behaviour or have any concerns within our rural communities.”