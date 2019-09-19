Advanced search

Man arrested in connection with spate of vehicle thefts in Wisbech

19 September, 2019 - 10:15
A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of vehicle thefts in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of vehicle thefts in Wisbech.

Officers in Wisbech also ticketed 31 cars parked illegally yesterday afternoon (September 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICEOfficers in Wisbech also ticketed 31 cars parked illegally yesterday afternoon (September 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police say that they worked over 17 hours to make sure that the suspect was charged with four offences and remanded overnight to appear in court this morning (September 19).

Inspector Ian Lombardo posted on the Policing Fenland page: "These officers are currently still in bed but will be back on duty shortly ready to do it all over again.

"I'm very proud of their determination to make sure that this suspect was dealt with robustly.

"I would also like to thank all the members of the public that came forward after our appeal as this ensured that our case was as strong as possible."

It comes as special officers in Wisbech also ticketed 31 cars parked illegally yesterday afternoon (September 18).

They posted: "Please park responsibly, enforcement activity will continue."

