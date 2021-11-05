Niamh Buddery is aiming to complete 500,000 steps throughout November for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. - Credit: Doug Stuart/Cambs ACF

A 16-year-old army cadet is taking on 500,000 steps for the charity that helped save her friend’s life.

Niamh Buddery joined the Wisbech Detachment five months ago and is working towards her silver Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) Award.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Niamh started running every day and has continued to do so in a bid to keep fit.

But having decided she wanted to find a new fitness challenge, she settled on the task of completing 500,000 steps, running or walking, throughout November for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Niamh said: “It’s a great cause and they have helped so many people, including saving the life of a friend.”

So far, Niamh has already exceeded 90,000 steps and raised £250 in the process.

Ahead of the step challenge, she participated in the One Run Global event with other runners from around the world, in which she ran six kilometres in 40 minutes.

As part of her DoE Silver Award, she has been volunteering five hours a week as a young leader at the Fenland Gymnastics Academy.

Part of the Award has allowed Niamh to get involved in her local cadet detachment’s activities as well.

Niamh, who is studying for her GCSEs part time at college, is also being home schooled in level three diplomas in English, psychology and British sign language, which is she 80 per cent fluent.

Niamh, who also has an interest in ice skating and swimming, plans to study a level three entry to the uniformed services at Peterborough Regional College.

The aim for the young army cadet is to become a police officer, but for now, she is happy with what she is doing.

She added: “I love what we do, the parades, the discipline, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. I come home buzzing.”

Staff Sergeant David Gagen, Wisbech Detachment commander, said Niamh is “as keen as mustard.

“The army cadets is just one of her many interests; every evening she takes part in a different activity, mostly sport related.

“Now she’s taken on this challenge, to raise money for charity. She sets a great example to others and should be rightfully proud of herself.”