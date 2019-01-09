Advanced search

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

09 January, 2019 - 16:45
Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE

Police shut off a stretch of the A47 this afternoon when swopping on a private hire vehicle in a “planned police operation”.

Armed police stopped the silver Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Fulbridge Road, Peterborough at around 2.20pm today (January 9).

Officers have confirmed that three people have been arrested with an unnamed incident that occurred in the city.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “As part of a planned police operation, officers stopped a vehicle on the A47 at Fulbridge Road.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident, investigations are ongoing and the three men remain in custody.”

Forensic officers were spotted at the scene looking in the private hire vehicle registered to the Huntingdonshire District Council.

More to follow.

