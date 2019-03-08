Armed Forces Day in honour of servicemen and women
PUBLISHED: 14:46 07 June 2019
Current and former service personnel will be saluted in Wisbech later this month as part of Armed Forces Day.
The event will honour serving members and their families, along with service veterans, on the town's Market Place on Sunday, June 23, with various military organisations taking part.
A flag-raising ceremony will open the event at 10am, with stalls ran by those such as the Fenland Aviation Museum being open to display vehicles like veteran fire engine 'Vivian'.
Other attractions include children's rides, whilst musical entertainment will be provided by the Whittlesey Wind Ensemble and the Wisbech Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.
An afternoon parade featuring the Uniformed Service Cadet Corps will march past service veterans and serving members from 2pm, followed by a short Thanksgiving service and sunset ceremony.
For further information on the event or to participate, please contact Ray or Jan Hutchinson on 01945 584595.