Police in Wisbech seize two e-scooters for breaking 1835 law - but in Cambridge they’re legal providing you rent them

Police used an 1835 law to seize these e-scooters in Wisbech. Ironically in Cambridge a 12 month trial of rental e-scooters is beginning folloiwing a change in the law. Picture; POLICING FENLAND Archant

Police quoted an 1835 law to seize two e-scooters in Wisbech last night (Saturday) on the eve of a 12-month trial of them in Cambridge backed by Mayor James Palmer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 10pm last night police say they stopped two youths on Cromwell Road, using e-scooters.

“One was on the road and one was on the pavement,” police reported on their Facebook page.

“The rider on the road could not be seen and was in dark clothing and was at risk of being hit.

“Both e-scooters were seized.”

Police said there was nothing preventing anyone owning an e-scooter “but technically you can’t use it on pavements, cycle lines, or the road because of a law dating back to 1835!

“Anyone who does is technically committing an offence and risks a £300 fine and six points on their driving licence (if they have one).”

You may also want to watch:

The Facebook page added: “E-scooters are currently classified as personal light electric vehicle (PLEVs) so they are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to all the same legal requirements - MOT, tax, licensing, and specific construction.

“Because they do not have a visible rear light or a number plate, they can’t be used on the road. You would also technically need a driving licence to use one.”

However, in Cambridge both electric bikes and e-scooter will be available from September as part of a year-long trial.

A Swedish company has won the contract to run the trial that has been paid for by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. It will create 50 jobs.

Hundreds of e-scooters will be available across the city including at park and ride sites with key workers likely to be offered free rides.

And the combined authority is making use of a change in the law whereby rental e-scooters are now allowed on British roads. New legislation was rushed through Parliament and the law came into effect on July 4.

have been allowed on British roads since July 4, 2020. Legislation was rushed through Parliament recently to supply green alternatives to cars and buses in post-lockdown Britain.

Mayor James Palmer said: “Electric bikes and scooters have the potential to revolutionise travel.” They provide ‘quicker, healthier journeys” he said.