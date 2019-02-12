Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

House to be built on ‘overgrown’ site in Wisbech despite crime fears

PUBLISHED: 17:29 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 15 February 2019

A battle to build a house on an overgrown site in Wisbech has been won by developers after plans were refused. Tinkers Drove is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A battle to build a house on an overgrown site in Wisbech has been won by developers after plans were refused. Tinkers Drove is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A battle to build a house on an overgrown site in Wisbech has been won by developers after plans were refused due to crime and living conditions.

Police said despite several burglaries having taken place in the area over the past year, the development just west of Tinkers Drove would “increase surveillance for existing residents”.

Planning inspectors went against Fenland District Council (FDC) to approve outline designs on February 11.

“This development would improve the overall tidiness and quality of the wider garage site and discourage anti-social use of the area,” inspector E Brownless said.

They noted that it would make “efficient use” of an underused area, despite making a “limited contribution” to the council’s housing supply.

Carol Aston, a crime officer from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “I am aware that there have been several burglaries in this area over the last year – entry gained by rear gardens, so am supportive of a potential development that could increase surveillance for the existing residents that overlook the area at present.”

The appeal was lodged by Swann Edwards Architecture Limited on behalf of Mr Bridgeland.

A statement from Swann Edwards said: “The dwelling will not be cramped within its setting nor will it be overshadowed or overlooked by other properties.

“Future residents will benefit significantly from the location of the site due to the excellent links to employment, retail, health and social care and recreation facilities.

“It is therefore contended that the proposal will promote health and wellbeing and that future occupants will benefit from appropriate levels of residential amenities.”

The appeal was approved with conditions of access for waste, external lighting and a clear layout of parking.

Developers said it would “encourage trips to be made on foot as it is located near facilities, so it would reduce cars on the road”.

“This proposed development would provide acceptable living conditions for future occupants,” the statement by Swann Edwards added.

No objections were raised by highways officials.

Plans were originally submitted in March 2018 but refused in June.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk lottery winner Michael Carroll now earning £10 an hour as a lumberjack

£9.5million Lotto winner, Michael Carroll splashes the champagne. PIC: Matthew Usher.

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

‘You’re super, super talented’: Olly Murs praises Wisbech-born singer Kenza Blanka after failing to make it through on The Voice

Moroccan singer Kenza Blanka from Wisbech who appeared on The Voice has received praise from Olly Murs for being ‘super talented’. Picture: ITV/ARCHANT.

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech rated ‘good in all areas’ by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home (pictured) are �delighted� with the news that the Wisbech home has been rated �good� in all areas. Picture: SUPPLIED

Upwell company fined £50,000 with £22,000 costs and managing director given suspended sentence after worker crushed to death by a bus

A D Hurst and Son Commercial Limited of Baptist Road, Upwell,, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and were fined £50,000 and ordered to pay costs of £22,282.54. Managing director Alan Hurst was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. A worker was crushed to death by a bus. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

The charity which wasn’t: Questions over lottery funded PTSD group which claimed to be charity

PTSD999: Mayoir James Palmer (second left) at the opening of the PTSD999 Ltd premises at Croydon near Ryston in 2017. Guests included MP Heidi Allen (second right). Picture; PTSD999

Tributes pour in for former Witchford Village College French teacher who was killed in Arbury Road moped crash

Tributes have poured in for the former Witchford Village College teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in the Arbury Road crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

House to be built on ‘overgrown’ site in Wisbech despite crime fears

A battle to build a house on an overgrown site in Wisbech has been won by developers after plans were refused. Tinkers Drove is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Upwell company fined £50,000 with £22,000 costs and managing director given suspended sentence after worker crushed to death by a bus

A D Hurst and Son Commercial Limited of Baptist Road, Upwell,, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and were fined £50,000 and ordered to pay costs of £22,282.54. Managing director Alan Hurst was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. A worker was crushed to death by a bus. Picture; ARCHANT

‘I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it’: Cavalry Primary School caretaker Marilyn Simpson retires after ‘working tirelessly’ for 36 years

The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson (centre) who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists