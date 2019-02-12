House to be built on ‘overgrown’ site in Wisbech despite crime fears

Tinkers Drove is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A battle to build a house on an overgrown site in Wisbech has been won by developers after plans were refused due to crime and living conditions.

Police said despite several burglaries having taken place in the area over the past year, the development just west of Tinkers Drove would “increase surveillance for existing residents”.

Planning inspectors went against Fenland District Council (FDC) to approve outline designs on February 11.

“This development would improve the overall tidiness and quality of the wider garage site and discourage anti-social use of the area,” inspector E Brownless said.

They noted that it would make “efficient use” of an underused area, despite making a “limited contribution” to the council’s housing supply.

Carol Aston, a crime officer from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “I am aware that there have been several burglaries in this area over the last year – entry gained by rear gardens, so am supportive of a potential development that could increase surveillance for the existing residents that overlook the area at present.”

The appeal was lodged by Swann Edwards Architecture Limited on behalf of Mr Bridgeland.

A statement from Swann Edwards said: “The dwelling will not be cramped within its setting nor will it be overshadowed or overlooked by other properties.

“Future residents will benefit significantly from the location of the site due to the excellent links to employment, retail, health and social care and recreation facilities.

“It is therefore contended that the proposal will promote health and wellbeing and that future occupants will benefit from appropriate levels of residential amenities.”

The appeal was approved with conditions of access for waste, external lighting and a clear layout of parking.

Developers said it would “encourage trips to be made on foot as it is located near facilities, so it would reduce cars on the road”.

“This proposed development would provide acceptable living conditions for future occupants,” the statement by Swann Edwards added.

No objections were raised by highways officials.

Plans were originally submitted in March 2018 but refused in June.