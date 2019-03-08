Advanced search

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

PUBLISHED: 15:39 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 15 October 2019

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Dad Ben Johnson died instantly on the school run back to his home - on the day he and his partner were to celebrate their daughter Danielle's second birthday.

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh., Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiance's god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILYBen (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh., Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiance's god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILY

Mr Johnson was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech, with a tractor.

The driver, a woman and her young son, received only minor injuries.

A family friend has now launched a GoFundMe appeal to support Mr Johnson's partner Ashleigh and their six children.

The appeal was launched by Ashleigh's god mother Karen Murdoch in the aftermath of Mr Johnson's death.

"Ben was a lovely man, loving partner and more than anything - a wonderful loving father, who adored his children," said Karen.

She said that Ben had been a 'stay at home' dad looking after the couple's six children whilst Ashleigh went out to work. After Christmas, though, he'd been planning to join a friend in a construction business.

"I know it seems melodramatic but Ashleigh was planning their wedding next year, nothing grand, but instead has to plan for a funeral," she said.

Ben and Ashleigh had five children from previous relationships: Lexii, 8, Kenzi 7, Kalvin, 6, Henley, 5, and Neve, 3.

Karen said that Ben had dropped off two of the children at school and was travelling home in the rain with a family friend and her son when the collision happened.

"Her little boy was behind Ben; the impact on Ben saved the little boy's life," she said.

"The reason I am asking for help is that Ben has left behind his fiancée (Ashleigh, 24) and six children and they are not entitled to any help.

"We need to move Ashleigh and the children closer to us in order for us to support her raising the children who have now been left without a father and Ashleigh without her much loved partner."

Karen said: "All money raised will go towards, relocation costs, new clothes and furniture for the children and settling bills."

*A tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been bailed by Norfolk Police until October 31.

The man, in his 50s, will return to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre following the collision in which Mr Johnson died.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karen-murdoch

