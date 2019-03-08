Advanced search

Appeal set up to help family of father of six killed in collision near Wisbech already at £3,000

PUBLISHED: 16:08 18 October 2019

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiancée Ashleigh, Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiancées god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILY

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiancée Ashleigh, Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiancées god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILY

An appeal set up to help the family of Ben Johnson following his death in a collision near Wisbech has raised nearly £3,000.

The six children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

More than 100 people have so far donated to the appeal which was set up by his fiancée Ashleigh's god mother Karen Murdoch.

Mr Johnson died instantly on the school run back to his home - on the day he and his partner were to celebrate their daughter Danielle's second birthday. He was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech, with a tractor.

The driver, a woman and her young son, received only minor injuries.

On the justgiving page she launched, Karen said £5,000 was always the target "but when you set these things up you are advised to be realistic.

"It was £1,000, then £2,000 and now it's £5,000 and this seems like a realistic goal for Ashleigh and the children.

"£2,000 is a lot of money but between Ashleigh and six children that is merely a drop in the ocean."

She added: "The aim of this is to support my goddaughter and the children to make it easier for them.

"It hasn't even been a week since Benji's (Ben) death and unfortunately the bills still need paying, food needs buying and a funeral needs arranging."

Karen said: "Ben was a lovely man, loving partner and more than anything - a wonderful loving father, who adored his children"

Ben and Ashleigh had five children from previous relationships: Lexii, 8, Kenzi 7, Kalvin, 6, Henley, 5, and Neve, 3.

A family friend posted on the JustGiving page: "This poor family is going through hell; this situation is horrific, let's just support them."

Ben had dropped off two of the children at school and was travelling home in the rain with a family friend and her son when the collision happened.

Karen said: "All money raised will go towards, relocation costs, new clothes and furniture for the children and settling bills."

*A tractor driver, in his 50s, arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation by Norfolk Police.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karen-murdoch

