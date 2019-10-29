Couple offer £5,000 reward to find 'unique jewellery' stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied Google Maps/Supplied

Up to £30,000 worth of jewellery and electronics were stolen from a West Norfolk home on Friday.

Mark and Emily Lee went out for a meal on Friday, October 25 and returned to find their Walton Highway home on Lynn Road had been "trashed".

Now they are offering a £5,000 reward to find 'unique jewellery' taken in the raid which happened between 5.45pm and 8.15pm.

Mum-of-one Emily said the criminals smashed open the rear glass patio doors to gain access, bypassing her two "vocal" dogs staying in the kitchen.

She said: "I'm not bothered about some of the items that can be replaced with our insurance; it's the unique one-off pieces of jewellery I have inherited over the years.

"It was our bedroom that was the worse but the house was trashed.

"The whole house was turned upside down, they went through cupboards looking for things and I think they knew what they were doing."

Although Mr and Mrs Lee's home was fitted with an alarm and CCTV, the alarm was disconnected awaiting repair and thieves took the video storage unit.

Emily said: "They seem to have left all the trackable devices such as the iPad and phones, the also took two games consoles on their way out.

"They took the Xbox 360, which was next to an Xbox One. They took a Playstation 4 and the Wii U controller but not the actual console, maybe they were in a rush.

"Forensics came to the house the following day and did a full search; they managed to get a foot print where one of them kicked our door."

The couple are looking through local selling pages online to see if they can find the jewellery.

Emily said: "I think they tried to come through our kitchen window but must have seen our dogs, one is really vocal so I'm not sure why they still came in."

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "This is still under investigation. Any witnesses should call DC James Smith on 101." quoting crime reference 36/75064/19."

Local radio station KLFM are putting our hourly bulletins and reminding listeners of the reward.