Supermarket apologises to Cambs fire service after delivery driver cut off fire engine water supply

Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one of their delivery drivers cut off the water supply to a fire engine in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Archant

Supermarket chain Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one their delivery drivers cut off a fire engine’s water supply.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one of their delivery drivers cut off the water supply to a fire engine in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one of their delivery drivers cut off the water supply to a fire engine in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Firefighters were responding to a garden blaze in Wisbech on Thursday (August 6) when the water hose suddenly stopped working.

After crews rushed back to the fire engine to see what was wrong, they found a bright green home delivery van parked on the hose.

MORE: Supermarket delivery van cuts of fire engine water supply after parking on hose pipe

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It’s not unusual for us to come across inconsiderate parking while we’re out and about, but this was a new one for us.”

Residents have called for the driver to be sacked following the incident which stopped crews carrying out their work on Burcroft Road at around 2pm.

A spokesman for Asda confirmed it was one of their delivery vans and said the company will “remind” their driver of the need to park safely.

They said: “We apologise to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for the disruption this caused.

“We will remind our driver of the need to park safely and considerately when making home deliveries.”