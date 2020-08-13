Advanced search

Supermarket apologises to Cambs fire service after delivery driver cut off fire engine water supply

PUBLISHED: 14:28 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 13 August 2020

Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one of their delivery drivers cut off the water supply to a fire engine in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one of their delivery drivers cut off the water supply to a fire engine in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Supermarket chain Asda has issued an apology to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after one their delivery drivers cut off a fire engine’s water supply.

Firefighters were responding to a garden blaze in Wisbech on Thursday (August 6) when the water hose suddenly stopped working.

After crews rushed back to the fire engine to see what was wrong, they found a bright green home delivery van parked on the hose.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It’s not unusual for us to come across inconsiderate parking while we’re out and about, but this was a new one for us.”

Residents have called for the driver to be sacked following the incident which stopped crews carrying out their work on Burcroft Road at around 2pm.

A spokesman for Asda confirmed it was one of their delivery vans and said the company will “remind” their driver of the need to park safely.

They said: “We apologise to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for the disruption this caused.

“We will remind our driver of the need to park safely and considerately when making home deliveries.”

