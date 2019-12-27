Wisbech surgery promotes antibiotic awareness campaign

Staff at a Wisbech doctor's surgery wore t-shirts highlighting the importance of problems from antibiotic resistance.

The North Brink Practice nurses, doctors and admin staff were on hand to speak to patients and offer advice while wearing their 'fight the resistance' shirts.

It comes as medics say the use of antibiotics over the last decade has led to the increase of bacteria resistant to antibiotics.

It has become a worldwide problem, which is claimed to be down to the use of antibiotics inappropriately.

If not tackled, it will lead to strains of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics; so simple bacterial infections such as wound infections may not be able to be treated.

North Brink dispensary manager, Sadie Ayto, said: "The campaign seemed to have an effect with a reduction of antibiotics being prescribed."

The campaign took place during World Antibiotics Awareness Week.